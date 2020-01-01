Katy Perry's parents avoiding contact with pregnant singer over coronavirus fears

Katy Perry's parents are avoiding contact with the pregnant singer over fears surrounding the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The Teenage Dream singer used the music video for her single Never Worn White to announce that she was expecting her first child with her fiance, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, last week. Shortly after, she flew to Australia to perform and promote her new music.

And as she appeared on Australian radio show Hughesy & Ed on Monday, Katy revealed her parents are so worried that she'll get COVID-19 that they are not making any physical contact with her while she's pregnant.

"My parents fist-bumped me the other day. I was like, 'What? Okay. I don't know... cool'," she said. "I came out of them and everything, but I was like, 'Sure, yeah.' That's what watching the news forever will do, I guess!"

Katy's father Keith recently told Britain's The Sun newspaper that he was thrilled about her pregnancy.

"I'm a happy man. Orlando is a great guy and she'll be a good momma. We've been hoping this would happen. She really wanted a family. Everyone is pleased," he said, added he and his wife knew about the pregnancy "very early on".

Health authorities around the world have advised against shaking hands, kissing or hugging in a bid to contain the virus.