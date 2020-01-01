NEWS Tame Impala are working to 'reduce the environmental footprint' of their tours Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Feels Like We Only Go Backwards' hitmakers are set to embark on a world tour later this year in support of their fourth studio album 'The Slow Rush', and they've been looking at ways to make their shows more eco-friendly. Buy tickets below.



The band have teamed up with non-profit environmental organisation Reverb to "help fight climate change", and have encouraged their fans to "take action for people and the planet".



In a message on Facebook, the Kevin Parker-fronted band wrote: "Tame Impala have teamed up with Reverb to reduce the environmental footprint of touring and help fight climate change. If you're going to a show, visit the REVERB Eco-Village to take action for people and the planet. Learn more: https://bit.ly/2TuFoD2 (sic)"



According to Reverb's website, Tame Impala have committed to neutralise their carbon emissions by "funding projects around the world that directly eliminate greenhouse gases".



The band will also be donating unused food from catering, as well as unused toiletries, to local shelters, and making sure all crew are using reusable water bottles and insulated mugs.



There will be recycling backstage and on all tour buses, whilst environmentally friendly cleaning products will also be in use.



Every Tame Impala show will have a Reverb Eco-Village in place for fans, where they can donate money to the cause in exchange for a custom #RockNRefill bottle, which can be filled up at the free filtered water refill station.

Those who visit the Eco-Village will also be given a one-of-a-kind Tame Impala eco-friendly guitar pick and can enter to win a signed Fender Guitar.



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.