Madonna forced to scrap Paris dates

Madonna has been forced to scrap her remaining concerts in Paris, France due to the country's coronavirus lockdown.



French officials have banned any public gathering of more than 1,000 people in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, meaning the pop superstar's 10 and 11 March concerts at Paris' Le Grand Rex can't go ahead as planned.



A statement on her official website reads, "Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled. Tickets are refundable at point of purchase. We regret the disappointment to fans."



Madonna's Madame X tour has been cursed with cancellations and late starts from the get-go, mainly due to Madonna's health.



She cancelled a gig at the Le Grand Rex on 1 March due to injuries she sustained in an onstage fall days before.

The spread of COVID-19 has also claimed the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas and dates and tours scheduled by Queen, Green Day, Whitesnake, Slipknot, BTS, Mariah Carey, and Old Dominion, among others.



Miami's Ultra Music Festival has also been called off, while Justin Bieber's Changes tour dates have been downgraded from stadiums to arenas as ticket sales are impacted by coronavirus fears.