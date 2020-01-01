NEWS Country music stars help raise $373,000 for tornado relief efforts Newsdesk Share with :







Country music stars, including Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, have helped the Rebuilding Tennessee telethon raise $373,000 (£286,900) for tornado relief efforts in Nashville.



Executives from Country Music Television (CMT) teamed up with the American Red Cross and local NBC station WSMV News 4 for the fundraising broadcast on Thursday, with the Need You Now singers manning phones to take donations from viewers.



A total of more than $373,000 was raised, with generous donations coming from stars including Kid Rock, who contributed $50,000 (£38,460), and record label boss Scott Borchetta, who sent $100,000 (£76,920).



Following the event, a CMT spokesperson shared on social media: "From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you so much to everyone that called, donated, and volunteered at our Rebuilding Tennessee telethon."



More than 20 people lost their lives as two tornados ripped through Nashville on Tuesday morning, as buildings in the eastern part of the city sustained significant property damage.



Taylor Swift previously donated $1 million (£770,000) to organisations helping clean up the effects of the natural disaster. Country acts Dan + Shay and Chris Young have also pledged cash for the relief effort, while Kacey Musgraves is donating the proceeds of an upcoming concert and cash raised from the sale of her clothing to the cause.