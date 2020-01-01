Sinead O'Connor objects to TIME magazine essay

Sinead O'Connor has spoken out to correct Olivia Wilde's TIME magazine essay about her.

Editors at the U.S. publication announced that the singer was their woman of 1992 on Thursday, as part of an edition celebrating the most prominent women of each year since 1920.

Actress Olivia penned an essay on Sinead, praising her for drawing on "personal experiences" when, in 1992, she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II on live TV as a protest against child abuse in the Catholic Church.

However, Sinead, took to Twitter to clear up any doubt about the TIME essay, writing: "There's one mistake in the Time article, which was first printed years ago but isn't accurate. I was never sexually abused by clergy. And I never said I was. And I don't know how anyone gleaned it from anything I did say. My abuser/s were not clerics."

Olivia also praised Sinead's openness in recent years in talking about her mental health battles.

Accordingly, her inclusion made the Nothing Compares 2 U singer emotional.

"Truly honoured and delighted to have been included in Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential women of the last 100 years. Brought a little tear to my eye. Thank you so much @TIME," the 53-year-old added.

Other artists on the list include Beyonce (2014), Madonna (1989), and Marilyn Monroe (1954).