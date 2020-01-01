NEWS Grimes says falling pregnant has been a 'profound' experience Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old singer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and has said she found it strange when she decided to have unprotected sex in order to have a baby, because she knew it would “sacrificing [her] body” would be “pretty crazy”.



She said: “For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it. It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of unprotected sex.



“I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment.”



Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - is currently 26 weeks pregnant, and has written a new song, titled ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’, about her journey to becoming a mother.



Of the track, she added: “[It’s] about getting pregnant - the sort of tragedy of agreeing to it, even though it’s this great thing.”



The singer welcomed the idea of having a baby with Elon - who already has five sons from a previous marriage - because she “really loves” the SpaceX founder.



She gushed to Rolling Stone magazine: “I do actually just really love my boyfriend. So I was like, ‘You know, sure.’ ”

Meanwhile, Grimes recently said she wants to let her baby choose their own gender identity.



Asked whether she's expecting a boy or a girl, Grimes said during a YouTube live stream: "I don't want to say the gender of the baby ... because I feel like their privacy should be protected.



"I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public."



Grimes also revealed she doesn't want to "gender" her baby, saying they can "decide their fate and identity".



She explained: "I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life.



"I don't know, I just feel like it doesn't need to be known ... They may decide their fate and identity."