Metallica have launched their own vinyl subscription club







The heavy metal band's fans will get the chance to own rarities and demos from the group's extensive back catalogue, pressed onto 7-inch vinyl records, if they sign up to join The Metallica Vinyl Club.



Four releases will be sent out in the club's first year, though the tracks which will be featured have yet to be confirmed but the 'Enter Sandman' hitmakers have teased the releases.



They posted on Instagram: "Four 7" vinyl records including rare cuts, demos & rough mixes, and live rarities... Who knows what we'll dig up!"



The band thought the idea of the club would be "fun" for those who enjoy "mining for lost treasures".



They wrote: "It's been super exciting to see the resurgence of vinyl and how much enjoyment we all get collecting, exploring and connecting with other fans mining for lost treasures.



"Those of us who love the look, feel and sonic warmth of vinyl are sorta in our little exclusive club, so with that in mind we thought it would be fun to start adding to our collections on a regular basis."



Fans can subscribe to the 2020 Metallica Vinyl Club until 31 March, with membership then closed until next year.



For $49.99, fans will receive four 7-inch vinyl records, a digital download card, and a personalised membership card, as well as "additional collectibles" which could be "anything from exclusive stickers to picks, or even posters".

Members will also have the chance to buy exclusive club merchandise.



Subscribers can choose to receive their records at four intervals throughout the year or to have them all arrive at once, with no difference in subscription price.