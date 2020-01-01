NEWS Niall Horan and his former One Direction bandmates will be 'brothers for life' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker insisted there will always be a special bond between himself, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik because no one else will ever understand what life was like as part of the group. Buy tickets below.



He said: "When I saw that Instagram that Jennifer Aniston posted with the cast of 'Friends', it kind of reminded of One Direction, because they're the only ones that get it.



"Maybe that's a strange analogy, but hopefully you know what I mean?



"There are only five people who understand how it felt to be under that spotlight for so long, and we actually had a very small core team around us. So we're basically brothers for life."



The 26-year-old singer also vowed never to reunite with the band just for the money and insisted they would only get back together to "bring the joy" to their fans.



He told The Line of Best Fit: "I would hate for people to be like, 'Here they are coming for the money - because they've spent it all.'



"I'd hate for people to think of us like that because if we're doing it [again], we'll be doing it for the fans and obviously for ourselves too.



"We came from a reality TV show - people got to see how normal we were on a weekly basis and I think that was half the reason people liked us. Because they were like, 'F***ing hell, if they can do it, then I can do it.'



"So if and when we come back, it would be to bring the joy back to people who had missed us... and the fact that we could break the internet with that selfie! It wouldn't be so much of an ego thing, it would be, 'F***ing hell, let's do it again.'



"That's how I wanna do it. I wanna do it when everyone is f***ing ready."



