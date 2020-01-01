Ryan Tedder confirms work on Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica

Singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder has collaborated with Lady Gaga on her long-awaited new album Chromatica.

The star dropped the lead single from her sixth album, Stupid Love, on Friday, and confirmed it was a part of the record, which has a 10 April release date.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, One Republic frontman Ryan announced his involvement in the album, as he posted: "Happy to be part of this album bit of a bucket list tune coming ;))."

Little else is known about the tracks the pair worked on, however, Ryan also tagged BloodPop, who worked with Gaga on Stupid Love and much of her last album, Joanne.

Speaking about the record to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Poker Face hitmaker Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, said: "I was searching for a positive contrast, but I didn't even know it, and I didn't even know if that's would come out.

"The symbol for Chromatica has a signwave in it which is the mathematical symbol for sound and it's from what all sound is made from, and for me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about," she added. "It's about healing and it's about bravery as well, and it's really like, when we talk about love I think it's so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone."