Mariah Carey postpones Hawaii concert over coronavirus fears

Mariah Carey has pulled a concert in Hawaii over fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

Since it emerged in China in December, the virus has sparked outbreaks across the world, prompting government officials to impose travel and event restrictions, and artists including Stormzy, Avril Lavigne, Halsey, and BTS to cancel or postpone gigs.

Mariah is the latest performer to have to scrap a show, taking to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is delaying her 10 March performance at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu due to travel restrictions and fears for her fans' safety.

"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," she wrote. "I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month' but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and wellbeing."

Mariah also revealed that she will be performing one of her Christmas shows in the Pacific Ocean state.

The pop diva added: "I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!!"

The virus has now infected more than 94,000 across the world, killing more than 3,000. Its spread has put everything from film releases to concerts and sports events in jeopardy due to fears of a global pandemic.