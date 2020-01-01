The Prodigy mark one-year anniversary of Keith Flint's death

The Prodigy have paid tribute to Keith Flint on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The Firestarter hitmaker was found dead at his home near Dunmow, Essex on 4 March, and a coroner later reported that he had taken a cocktail of drugs and alcohol before committing suicide.

Taking to Twitter, surviving The Prodigy members Liam Howlett and Maxim shared an emotional tribute to their late pal, along with pictures of Flint performing, and the frontman, Howlett, and Maxim together.

"One year has gone by since you left us, we miss you everyday man, your light blazes strong," they wrote. "You will always be here with us coz (sic) as you know - WE LIVE FOREVER...!

"Stay Punk brother, forever in our hearts."

The group previously honoured Flint on what would have been his 50th birthday last September.

"Happy birthday Flinty. Not a single day passes u aren't in our thoughts, we miss you brother," they wrote on social media. "Raise the roof wherever u are muthaf**ka! L & M .... x #theprodigy #weliveforever #weliveforthebeats #raisetheroof #neverstop (sic)."