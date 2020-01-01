NEWS Glastonbury Festival bosses 'closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation' Newsdesk Share with :







The organisers behind the legendary music event have commented after the UK's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned that "reducing mass gatherings" may have to be an option amid the spread of the virus.



According to Somerset Live, Glastonbury's Head of Event Operations Adrian Coombs said: "Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year's event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety.



"We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change.



"With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation."



Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross have already been confirmed for the iconic festival - which is being staged between June 24 and June 28 - with Lana Del Rey also recently set for the big event.



The festival's organiser, Emily Eavis shared: "I'm very pleased to tell you that we have the most incredible Lana Del Rey. I believe it's her only UK festival, which is even better.



"She's nearly played a few times actually, and for one reason or another it hasn't happened, and she was one of our very first confirmations for this year."



Meanwhile, Emily's father Michael Eavis - the event's co-creator - previously admitted he's "delighted" that Taylor will headline the upcoming event.



He said: "I'm so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020. She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted."