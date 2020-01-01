NEWS Mandy Moore: 'I'm done talking about my marriage to Ryan Adams' Newsdesk Share with :







Mandy Moore is "so done" discussing ex-husband Ryan Adams after the singer/songwriter was accused of inappropriate conduct.



The This is Us star was asked about the clams made against Adams by multiple women, including herself, last year (19), while promoting her new album, Silver Landings, but the 35 year old declared she no longer wants to talk about him because she believes he thrives on the attention.



"I just don't want this thing to be about him," she told the New York Times. "He's taken so much for so long from so many people... I can promise you he gets satisfaction being talked about in any capacity. I just know that about him.



"I haven't spoken to him in, I don't know, two years or something, but just knowing him as well as I know him, he really gets off on being talked about."



She added, "I'm so done with that person having taken so much of my life and my time,"



Moore accused her ex-husband of psychological abuse and displaying controlling behaviour during their marriage in a 2019 interview with The New York Times.



He later apologised "deeply and unreservedly" for his alleged behaviour, following further claims he used his status to pursue vulnerable female artists for sex. He has also been investigated for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages with a teenage girl, an allegation he has strenuously denied.



Moore is now happily married to another fellow musician, Taylor Goldsmith. They wed in 2018.