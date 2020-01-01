NEWS Genesis to reunite Newsdesk Share with :







Genesis are set to reunite for a UK tour - 13 years after their last gig.



The 'In Too Deep' hitmakers are expected to announce the exciting news on the Radio 2 breakfast show on Wednesday morning (04.03.20) after Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford hinted at a reunion on Instagram earlier this week.



It's not believed Peter Gabriel, 70, will join the trio for this set of shows when they hit the road in November and December to perform in arenas across the UK.



The band released their debut LP in 1969 and, since then, have gone on to sell more than 100 million records - securing 21 UK Top 40 hits and six Number One albums.



They last performed together in 2007 to mark their 40th anniversary and since then have been in two minds about reuniting due to Phil's medical issues.



Prior to their reunion, Phil said during an interview that his medical conditions would mean that he wouldn't be able to play the drums for the band if they were to reunite and his son Nicholas, 18, would have to play in his place.



He said: "I'm saying this to you... I haven't really said it to Tony and Mike did mention to Tony very quietly if we did anything again it would be with Nic on drums. He kind of didn't say no. But I'm not sure if he heard me or not."



In 2015, the 69-year-old singer came out of retirement after spending the 10 years previous away from the music scene due to a dislocated vertebrae in his neck.



Phil's decision to tour again following numerous surgeries on his spine gave Mike, 69, hope that the band could reform in the future.



He said last year: "I've always said, for years, never say never and we did the tour 10 years ago... Who knows? Phil (Collins) is in good shape now out touring, his son (Nic) is drumming - fantastic drummer. Never say never."