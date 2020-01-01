NEWS Noel Gallagher has denied he's been offered 'any amount of money' to reform Oasis Newsdesk Share with :







The 52-year-old rocker's brother Liam Gallagher claimed recently that the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers had been given the opportunity to reunite in exchange for a wad of cash and he expected his older sibling to jump at the chance because he's "greedy".



However, the guitarist has rubbished his brother's claims once again before telling fans that he only has "13 more years left" in the music industry before he retires.



Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday (03.03.20), he said: "So..just while I'm in between having my nails done and taking my regular elocution lessons I'd like to point out AGAIN that I'm not aware of any offer for any amount of money to reform the legendary rock'n'folk outfit Oasis. I think someone has still someone else's tunes to promote so that's maybe what's causing the confusion.



Although-sadly-it is true that there are almost 11 tickets left for my upcoming shows in MCR. Don't worry folks only 13 more years left now before I retire. (sic)"



Noel's comments came after Liam got fans' hopes up by suggesting that there would be a reunion in the future because his sibling isn't capable of turning down money.



He said at the time: "Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it.



"He's obviously gonna say no, because he'd like to be the person to break the news to people because he's the f***ing oracle. And obviously I'm his little brother, whos doing well and I'm here to spoil the f***ing party."



Liam, 47, previously said he wants to make up with his brother before their mother Peggy passes away - even if they don't go on to record music together again.



He said: "There's always one bad egg in the family, [our mother's] still got me and she's got our Paul, so it is what it is. I think he [Noel] is having a mid-life crisis.



"It's down to him and it's down to the people around him - there's only so many olive branches you can give someone without going, 'I don't think he really cares anymore', but that's life, we'll see how it ends up.



"I was saying the other day if, God forbid, something happens to my mam and we haven't made up by then... then there will be war. Because there have been so many opportunities on his behalf... It's not about the band getting back together, I'm not a**ed about that. It's about going, 'Look, let's go for a beer let's have a chat of whatever.'



And, although the pair haven't spoken since August 2009 when Noel quit the 'Supersonic' group, Liam misses having a "laugh" with him.



He explained when asked what he misses about Noel: "Being in a band man, having a crack with him. Having a banter just having a laugh, just all that stuff, that's life isn't it?"