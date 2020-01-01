Megan Thee Stallion wins restraining order against record label bosses

Megan Thee Stallion has won a big battle in her legal spat with record label bosses - a judge has ruled she can release new music this week without their interference.

The hip-hop star filed suit against 1501 Certified Entertainment boss Carl Crawford and his associates on Monday (02Mar20), claiming they were blocking her from releasing new music, because she wants to renegotiate a contract she signed when she was 20.

A district judge in Harris County, Texas has granted the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker a temporary restraining order preventing label bosses from blocking the music she plans to release on Friday (06Mar20), according to TMZ.

During an Instagram Live video on Sunday, Megan said, "When I signed, I didn't really know what was in my contract. I was young... So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management. I got real lawyers, and they were like, 'Do you know that this is in your contract?' And I was like, 'Oh damn, that's crazy, no I didn't know'."

The All Dat hitmaker didn't specify which terms she objected to, but explained she wanted to adjust the contract to remove the clauses, which ultimately seemed to sour her relationship with the label.

"As soon as I said I wanna renegotiate my contract, everything went left. It just went all bad," she added. "So now they're telling a b**ch she can't drop no music (sic). It's really just, like, a greedy game."

Megan made it clear she doesn't want to leave the label - she just wants a fairer contract.