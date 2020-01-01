Jennifer Lopez impressed by Alex Rodriguez's 'patience' with her son

Jennifer Lopez has praised her fiance Alex Rodriguez's "patience" with her son Max.

The On the Floor hitmaker spoke about her blended family with the sportsman when she took to the stage during Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour stop at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

When the media mogul asked if she and Alex, who first started dating in 2017, ever formally introduced their "coupledom" to their children, she explained: "No, I think they just started seeing him come around and little by little we kind of eased into it."

Jennifer shares 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Alex and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis are parents to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

Accordingly, the 50-year-old noted that the couple "went on a family trip so all the kids could be together, and that was like a big step for us and that we talked to them about.

"Like, I was like, 'We're going to go on a trip with Alex, you know, Alex and his girls. Do you like Alex?'"

But to her surprise, Jennifer's twins didn't just "like" their soon-to-be stepfather - they "really liked him".

"Max even said something. I remember this conversation with him, even though it's like now, three years ago now. He said something like, 'Alex is the only one who ever doesn't ever get mad at me,'" she added. "He had so much patience with him because he's like, he's all over the place and he's the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy."