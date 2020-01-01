NEWS Rebecca Ferguson and Nile Rodgers have recorded 'a monster' of a song together Newsdesk Share with :







The former 'X Factor' runner-up has been working on her first album since 2016's 'Superwoman' with the CHIC legend for a couple of years, and the 'Le Freak' hitmaker has revealed the track they've recently completed made one of his pal's burst into tears.



Nile told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We just did a monster with her.



"Friends of mine were in the studio crying."



The studio wizard - who has made the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London his home since becoming their Chief Creative Advisor in 2018 - also revealed that he's recently had US singer/songwriter Thundercat and Adam Lambert in the studio with him of late.



He added: "I wast just working with Thundercat, in the last couple of days I did Adam Lambert and I work with a lot of UK artists."



Meanwhile, Rebecca previously revealed she declined duets with Sting and Tracey Chapman.



Asked why she didn't do any duets on 'Superwoman', she exclusively told BANG Showbiz ahead of its release: "With the album it was approached to me to get duets and things like that.



But unless it really feels right, I didn't want to force it.



"We were in talks with people like Tracey Chapman and Sting and people like that. But I didn't overly pursue it because I didn't want to force something."



Despite turning down the offers, the 33-year-old singer - who lost out to Matt Cradle on ITV talent show 'The X Factor' in 2010 - hasn't ruled out working with both stars in the future, as long as, it's an organic process.



Asked if she would work with them further down the line, she said: "No. I wouldn't rule it out because they are amazing. But it has to happen naturally. We have to see each other and talk and it feels right, it can't be forced."