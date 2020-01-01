NEWS Harry Styles wants his fans to relate to his music Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker doesn't like to explain his music too much as he wants people to have their own thoughts about its meaning. Buy tickets below.



He said: "I think the music obviously means so much to me. It's kind of why I tend not to explain songs too much because I think it's important for it to, I guess to allow it to mean whatever it means to different people. And I know there's songs that I've loved in my life where I find out it's about something else and I'm almost like, 'Oh, I wish I didn't know that, because it used to mean so much to me.' And it's amazing if people can relate to your music. I'm just a fan of music. I don't think I operate on any kind of higher level of listening than anybody else. I just love music and I make what excites me and I think if somebody else can relate to it and take something from it, then that's kind of the biggest compliment they can give me."



And the 26-year-old singer writes his music for himself as he feels that it is the best way to make sure it is as "honest" as possible.



Speaking at an exclusive Q&A over the weekend, he added: "I think what I like about it is really when I start making stuff, I don't think about it coming out. I don't think about album release date, first single, second single. I don't really think about it. I start off writing it for me and for you. I start off writing it for myself and I just find that I make more honest music that way. I think there are a lot of parts of it that are vulnerable and emotional and I guess sad at times. But I think what I love about the album so much is that, I think even in the saddest moments there's quite a lot of optimism and there's like moments of joy and that stuff. I think the exciting thing with music is that, that doesn't have to be a lyric or a line, that could be like a music thing, it could be a little sprinkle of joy in a song that is really sad."



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.