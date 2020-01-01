Madonna cancels Paris show following stage fall

Madonna was forced to cancel the latest stop on her Madame X tour on Sunday night, days after injuring herself during a fall onstage.

The 61-year-old singer had been due to take to the stage in Paris, France, but took to Instagram to explain that she wasn't well enough to perform.

The cancellation came just three days after the star was left in tears onstage when she fell off a chair during her performance.

"Here I Am - Flesh and Blood," Madonna began her Instagram post. "If only knees didn’t twist and cartilage didn’t tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes... But alas they do and Thank God for this important reminder that we are human. I Fell 2 nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone. I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing.

"However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece. Thank You for your understanding Paris! #madamextheatre."

Madame X Tour has proved problematic for the star, with Madonna cancelling 15 of her 79 scheduled tour dates, in cities including New York, Los Angeles, and London earlier on in the tour, which kicked off in September.

She now has just seven shows left, with the final concert set to take place at Le Grand Rex in the French capital on 11 March.