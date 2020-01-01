NEWS Fleur East wants to pursue an acting career Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Sax’ hitmaker has claimed she almost bagged a role in hit US series ‘Empire’, and is now keen to keep trying her hand at acting after having “taken some classes” in recent years.



She explained: “Acting is another passion of mine. I’ve taken some classes over the past couple of years. I narrowly missed out on being in the TV show ‘Empire’. I pretty much had the role but I couldn’t get the acting visa for the US in time. That sparked everything and I’d love to pursue it more.”



Fleur says ‘Empire’ was one of her dream roles, but the star would also love to take part in a “boxing film”.



Asked to name her dream roles, she said: “Either to be in a boxing film, something fitness focused, or a TV show like ‘Empire’, which combines music and entertainment.”



And the 32-year-old singer already has an idea of who she’d like to star alongside, as she confessed acting with Idris Elba would be a dream come true.



When asked by the Daily Star Sunday’s TV Life magazine who her ideal co-star would be, Fleur said: “If it was a dancing film, Channing Tatum. But I’d love to act opposite Idris Elba. I love him. I met him at V Festival once and got a picture with him. My family loves ‘The Wire’, so my dad has a picture on his wall in his living room.”



Meanwhile, Fleur previously expressed a wish to star in an episode of Charlie Brooker's "genius" anthology series ‘Black Mirror’, which has featured British stars such as Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright in the past.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz last year, she confessed: “'Black Mirror’, that is my dream. I absolutely love 'Black Mirror' I think its genius and we've had a lot of British actors in that so I'd love to be a part of it."