Justin Bieber teams up with J Balvin for new music video

Justin Bieber has been spotted filming a music video with J Balvin for what is believed to be a new track.

The Yummy singer dropped his new record Changes earlier this month, which topped charts worldwide, and the star is showing no signs of slowing down as he appears to already be working on new music.

The 25-year-old donned bright pink trousers and a blue basketball-style jersey as performed on the set of a music video on Thursday in Miami, Florida. Editors at Just Jared reported the tune the pair were filming for is called La Bomba.

Justin sat in the driver's seat of a classic convertible and drove around town with the reggaeton star in the passenger seat.

They later changed into different outfits for evening scenes, with the Habitual hitmaker donning white trousers and an open shirt, showing off his toned physique.

The filming comes days after Justin dropped the video for the title track from his new record on Tuesday, which was shot in his native Canada.

He told Apple Music: "These videos were all shot in places in nature that meant something to me over the years and I'm thrilled that my fans get to experience the music with these concepts in mind."

The video is the second in a series of four directed by Michael D. Ratner. He also shot Justin's Intentions video.