NEWS BTS score second UK Number 1 album and fastest seller of 2020 so far Newsdesk Share with :







BTS debut at Number 1 with Map of The Soul: 7 and clinch the fastest-selling album of 2020 so far.



Map Of The Soul:7 is the K-Pop band’s second UK Number 1 album, following last summer’s Map of The Soul: Persona, which made them the first Korean act to score a Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The album’s opening week chart sales of 38,000 means it overtakes Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By, which previously had the year’s biggest debut week with just over 36,000 units. Just under 32,000 of BTS’s opening week figure came from pure physical and download sales.



Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne, who recently revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, claims his highest-charting solo record ever with Ordinary Man at 3. It surpasses the previous high of Number 7 set by his 1980 debut Blizzard Of Oz. Ozzy does however claim two Number 1 albums with Black Sabbath.



Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head (5) is back in the Top 5 following its release on vinyl, while Canadian artist Grimes earns her first Top 10 album with Miss Anthropocene (10). London post-punk act King Krule picks up his first Top 20 with Man Alive (12).



Late US drill rapper Pop Smoke leaps 11 places to Number 16 with Meet The Woo 2 following his untimely death on February 19. It’s a new peak for the record, which debuted at Number 22 on February 14.



Elsewhere, Jax Jones jumps 11 spots to 26 with Snacks following his new single Tequila ft. Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Raye, and Selena Gomez’s Rare zooms 24 places to 28 following a vinyl release. Lizzo continues to reach new peaks with Cuz I Love You after last week’s BRITs, up five places to Number 30.



Finally, Danish folk singer Agnes Obel debuts at 34 with Myopia; it’s her second UK Top 40 album following 2016’s Citizen of Glass.