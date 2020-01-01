NEWS Lady Gaga hopes new music makes people 'happy every single day' Newsdesk Share with :







Lady Gaga's aim with her new album is to release music that "makes people happy every single day".



The singer is gearing up to drop her as-yet-untitled sixth studio album, and delighted fans with her new single Stupid Love and its accompanying video, on Thursday night.



She spoke on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the inspiration behind her latest offerings, and explained that she wanted something upbeat to raise her own spirits during a difficult time in her life. Now, she's hoping the tunes have a similar effect on other people.



"We are definitely dancing," she smiled. "I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and you know, energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy.



"You know, someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud. But I said, 'I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.'"



Even the process of creating her new album was entirely different from the way she worked on her last record, Joanne.



"I just sobbed for three minutes and this is what came out, and this is what should be there," the 33-year-old shared. "And it was so real and it was so, like, all my gears, all my musical bells, all my artistic thoughts, the way that I see music and experience music like a wall of sound, everything was just firing on all cylinders and it made me feel so happy because I thought to myself, wow, even when you feel six feet under, you can still fire on all cylinders."



Meanwhile, Stupid Love director Daniel Askill revealed the video was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, adding that doing so created a "lot of new possibilities and freedoms for us to explore".