Iggy Azalea slams online trolls accusing her of 'not working hard enough'

Iggy Azalea has clapped back at online trolls who have accused her of "not working hard enough".

In a new Twitter message, the Fancy hitmaker admitted she was confused as to why people thought she was "taking a hiatus" when she is simply "working on a new project" after she posted last week that "time away is needed".

"Why do people think I'm taking a hiatus when I'm just working on a new project like I'm supposed to be? Y'all weird," she wrote.

As users rejoiced over Iggy's post, writing, "WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN?" the star insisted she's hard at work on new creative endeavours.

Telling fans that she would rather only share updates on "finished" projects as opposed to "101 ideas", the 29-year-old added:

"It's better to show one finished idea than speak about 101 ideas aloud and have people disappointed you didn't follow through on all 101 of them."

Last week, Iggy told fans she "hasn't forgotten" them as she announced time away from the spotlight, later teasing: "When I'm back, you'll know. And I will be back."

The confusion comes after the rapper's sophomore album, In My Defense, only debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 when it was released back in July - five years after her debut release topped the same chart.

Its follow-up, the Wicked Lips EP, was plagued by a series of delays, and failed to chart upon release in December.