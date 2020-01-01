NEWS Harry Styles says working with Stevie Nicks 'borders on an out-of-body experience' Newsdesk Share with :







The former One Direction star is close friends with the Fleetwood Mac legend and has joined her on stage for several duets, and he has admitted being in the same room with his idol is surreal for the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker, who is instantly taken back to being a youngster and listening to 'Dreams' whenever he's in the 71-year-old singer's company.



In an interview with NPR, Harry - who first met Stevie backstage at a Fleetwood Mac gig in 2015 - said: "It borders on an out-of-body experience.



"'Dreams' was the first song I knew all the words to; I used to sing it in the car with my mom.



"Every time I'm with her, you want to be, obviously, present, right?



"I'm trying to enjoy being with her and soaking in.



"But I think at the same time, while you're in the room with her, I'm sitting there thinking about being 10-years-old and singing the song."



Harry also admitted that being majorly famous isn't important and said his "favourite" part about his time with Stevie is not when they are on stage together, but when they are rehearsing backstage, a "moment" which the 26-year-old pop star will "hold on to" forever.



Asked if being "super famous" is vital, he responded: "I don't think so, because ultimately we're all humans.



"It's not like paralysing starstruck, it's more like I try and appreciate what my 10-year-old self would think of it.



"I think ultimately you meet [other famous people] and you're kind of in awe of them, but at the same time you get to hang out with them on this human level, where you're just talking and it's really amazing.



"Those are the moments that kind of mean the most because it's real.



"And when everything else about being in music goes away, that's the stuff that I think you end up telling your grandkids.



"For example, with Stevie, my favourite moments about it aren't usually the show, it's the practicing.



"When we first played together, it was at the Troubadour — famously, where [Sir] Elton John did his first US show — and it was an amazing moment, but my favourite was soundchecking. "It's like four people in there and just us singing in the empty Troubadour. For me, that's a moment that I'm going to hold on to."



Meanwhile, the 'Carolina' singer previously revealed he was "nervous" playing latest solo album, 'Fine Line', for Stevie.



He said: "It's a double-edged thing. You're always nervous when you are playing people music for the first time.

"You've heard it so much by this point, you forget that people haven't heard it before. It's hard to not feel like you've done what you've set out to do.



"You are happy with something and then someone who you respect so much and look up to is, like: 'I really like this.’”



