BTS cancel South Korea tour dates amid coronavirus crisis

BTS have cancelled four concerts in Seoul, South Korea amid the coronavirus crisis.

The boyband had been scheduled to perform at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on 11, 12, 18 and 19 April as part of their Map of the Soul Tour, but announced in a statement on Thursday that the dates have been axed due to concern about the spread of the deadly disease.

"It is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay," a representative from BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said in a statement. "Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration.

"We would like to sincerely apologise for issuing this notice of cancellation to all of our fans who had been eagerly looking forward to the BTS Map of the Soul Tour - Seoul Concert, and we ask for your understanding."

The cancellations mean their tour is likely to kick off on 25 April in Santa Clara, California.

BTS' decision comes after they urged fans to stay away as they filmed appearances on several TV shows in Seoul earlier this week.

They aren't the only band to have cancelled tour dates amid the coronavirus crisis. Green Day announced on Twitter on Thursday that they'd made the decision to reschedule several performances set for South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Japan in March.

"We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus," they tweeted. "We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we'll be announcing the new dates very soon."