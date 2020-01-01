Offset making acting debut on NCIS: Los Angeles

Rapper Offset is joining the CIA to play an undercover agent on NCIS: Los Angeles.

He will make his acting debut in the show's current 11th season, joining series stars Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J's characters to save a special agent being held captive, according to TMZ.

In a special behind-the-scenes video, hip-hop star-turned-actor LL reveals Offset reached out to him about making a guest appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles.

"Offset and I, we've been talking on and off," LL explains in the clip. "He kinda came to me and was like, 'Yo, I'd like to be involved with it.'

"One thing led to another and they (producers) did their process, went through their thing, and here we are."

And LL credits the Migos member with seeking to challenge himself by avoiding typecasting: "When you're (a) rap artist, they think you're gonna play a gangster or you're gonna play a thug... and he's completely away from all of that... He's completely breaking type, which I think is great."

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, made sure to do his homework before shooting the desert scenes, so he could prove his acting talents.

"I wanted to be able to show that I could do anything that someone sets in front of me," he says. "I was studying it because I wanted to make sure I could fill the whole role. I'm doing all my own stunts!"

In addition to making his acting debut, Offset, whose wife Cardi B made her acting debut in hit 2019 movie Hustlers, will also have his new track, Danger, receive its world premiere in the episode, which is set to air in the U.S. on Sunday (01Mar20).