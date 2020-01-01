Justin Bieber surprises superfan 10 years after serenading her onstage

Justin Bieber has made a superfan's day by reuniting with her for the finale of his YouTube series Seasons.

The Yummy hitmaker brought Lynsey Mickolas up on stage for a performance of his hit One Less Lonely Girl in concert in 2010, and as Lynsey recounted her unforgettable Bieber moment for the camera 10 years on, the popstar prepared another special performance for her.

Describing her night on 31 August 2010 night at Madison Square Garden in New York, she gushed: "To be honest, I don’t remember everything from that night because everything just happened so quickly, and it was so overwhelming.

"Allison (Justin's manager) just brings me backstage. She was like, 'You’re going to be his One Less Lonely Girl,' and I was like, 'What?'"

Meanwhile, Justin was preparing to surprise the devotee, admitting: "I’m nervous. I don’t know. It’s, like, the opposite thing to do. Like, why am I nervous? … She has no idea I’m here."

He went on to interrupt the interview as Lynsey offered her opinion on the star's last album, Purpose, as Justin chimed in: "Honestly, the Purpose album was really good. But, like, One Less Lonely Girl is definitely up there."

"Did you say, 'Once a Belieber, always a Belieber?'" he added, while a shocked Lynsey turned around as a backstage clip from 2010 rolled.

The Sorry star commented: "Look at how adorable we are. We’re so young! You did not expect that, I’m sure."

The finale of Seasons featured a number of surprise appearances from stars including Big Sean, Usher, Quavo, DJ Khaled, and Billie Eilish, who said she cares about the hitmaker "more than anyone in my life".

Seasons documents Justin's return to the spotlight and the making of his chart-topping new album, Changes.