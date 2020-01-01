Justin Bieber congratulated by Elvis Presley's representatives for beating chart record

Representatives for Elvis Presley have congratulated Justin Bieber for breaking a U.S. chart record previously held by the late rock legend.

Bieber made pop history on Sunday (23Feb20) when his new album, Changes, hit the top of the Billboard 200 countdown, earning the singer an early 26th birthday present as he claimed his seventh chart-topper.

The news made the Baby hitmaker the youngest solo artist to achieve seven number ones, beating Elvis' previous record by almost a year.

On Monday, officials behind Elvis' verified Twitter account applauded Bieber for the achievement, writing, "Yesterday, music history was made. What does the King of Rock n Roll have in common with the 21st century King of Pop? Congratulations on setting a new record @justinbieber".

Flattered by the acknowledgement, Bieber responded, "Thank you King and to the entire Presley family."

The singer's manager, Scooter Braun, also heaped praise on Bieber for the feat, tweeting, "Proud of who you are. Happy for what you have achieved."

Changes is Bieber’s first album in more than four years, the follow-up to 2015's Purpose.