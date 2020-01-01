Duffy stepped away from spotlight after rape ordeal

Singer Duffy walked away from the spotlight after a terrifying rape ordeal.

The Welsh star, real name Aimee Anne Duffy, disappeared from the charts after recording hits like Mercy and releasing two well-received albums in 2008 and 2010.

However, Duffy has now opened up about the hell she went through that forced her to reconsider her life choices.

"You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this," she explained in a lengthy post on her new Instagram page. "The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why.

"A journalist contacted me; he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me, I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days.

"Of course, I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."

Duffy added that her journey to begin to tell her story has taken many years.

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes," the 35-year-old noted. "I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke."

Duffy is now planning to post "a spoken interview" in which she'll answer questions from fans and followers.

"I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that," she added.

The star did not reveal any further details about her ordeal.