Olly Murs is thrilled with the results of his weight-loss plan

The 35-year-old star has adopted a strict diet and a new exercise regime since the turn of the year, and Olly has now taken to Instagram to show off the results of his hard work.



The pop singer - who has posted side-by-side shirtless snaps on the photo-sharing website - captioned his post: "Ain't bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a "butler in the buff" is coming true the pic on the left was 2nd January! (sic)"



Olly feels much better for having changed his diet, revealing he was "grumpy" before he decided to shift his excess weight.



His post continued: "I was like "f**k me I look massive" weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful so I made some adjustments and I'm actually buzzing now I'm off to get a McDonald's (sic)"

Meanwhile, Olly previously hailed his girlfriend Amelia Tank as an "amazing woman".



The 'Wrapped Up' hitmaker has been dating the finance industry professional - who also moonlights as a bodybuilder - since July, and he heralded the start of the new year by expressing his love for Amelia.



Alongside a series of throwback snaps from 2019, Olly wrote: "Wishing all my followers the happiest new year!! 2019 was a very positive year for me ... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!! (sic)"



And prior to Christmas, Olly also revealed he was looking forward to spending quality time with his girlfriend.

He shared: "I'm going to spend some time with her really, it's been amazing. I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great."