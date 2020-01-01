Courtney Love posts emotional tribute to Kurt Cobain on wedding anniversary

Courtney Love has reflected on the "torturous" years following the death of her husband Kurt Cobain in an emotional post marking the couple's 28th wedding anniversary.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and the Nirvana frontman on their wedding day, with each of them holding a floral bouquet on a beach in Honolulu, Hawaii as they linked arms.

In the caption, Courtney penned: "28 years ago, we got married, in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach.

"Tonight spoke to sponsor, I... Lit some candles chanted, diamoku, Walked my dog. Went to sushi with my best friend, the closest I have to another one (sic)."

The 55-year-old then recalled feeling, "delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was," when she married the Heart-Shaped Box hitmaker, before adding: "This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me, many parts of the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public?

"That is the darkest s**t imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience, almost. but between Kurt's strange amazing divinity, and the honor of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety. Of a Higher power and of love, and of empathy, I'm here now (sic)."

Signing off the note, Courtney added: "It'll be ok, f**k, I see him on the shore. Rocking in the free world. My husband."

Kurt died at the age of 27 in 1994, with his death being ruled as a suicide by gunshot. The couple welcomed daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, in August 1992.