Pusha T pulls Jadakiss track Hunting Season over Pop Smoke's death

Hunting Season is over for Pusha T - the rapper has pulled his Jadakiss collaboration from streaming services out of respect for murdered MC Pop Smoke.

The rising Welcome to the Party hitmaker, real name Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot by masked gunmen at his Los Angeles home last week (19Feb20), and the 20 year old's death has prompted Pusha to rethink the release of the tune, due to its sensitive subject matter.

The track features Pusha and Jadakiss trading lines about killing off the competition, and in a message on Instagram, Kanye West's pal explains he didn't feel right leaving the single circulating online.

"Hunting Season was a request that IcePick Jay (RIP) always had and in light of his death me and (Jadakiss) made an incredible song," Pusha posted.

"With that being said, the whole concept of hunting season and the hypothetical ideas of 'killing rappers' isn't (sitting) well with me while mourning the recent death of Pop Smoke. Rest in peace Pop and condolences to his family."

Jadakiss has yet to comment on the news, but the track was due to feature on his new album, Ignatius, named after his late friend Ignatius 'IcePick Jay' Jackson, who died of cancer in 2017.

It's not clear if Hunting Season's removal is just temporary or permanent, or whether it will remain on the tracklisting for Ignatius, which is set for release on Friday (28Feb20).