Kelly Clarkson sticks up for Valerie Bertinelli after body shamer calls her 'chubby'

Kelly Clarkson has defended Valerie Bertinelli after an online critic described her as "chubby" on Twitter.

A representative for Food Network Kitchen announced on social media earlier this week that the 59-year-old star would be cooking live on their app this week.

However, one troll soon replied with the comment, "Awwww, so chubby."

Valerie then took a screenshot of the cruel remark and shared it on Twitter, writing: "Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more. Thank you for reminding me I'm so much more than my body. Have a blessed day."

Kelly, 37, then stepped up to weigh in on the situation, tweeting: "True power is recognising the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores. Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid (sic)."

Both Kelly and Valerie have been open about their weight struggles in the past, with the star admitting last month that she wanted to "lose a few pounds" this year by embarking on a healthier eating routine.