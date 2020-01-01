Lewis Capaldi triumphs at 2020 BRIT Awards

Lewis Capaldi was a double winner at the BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday night.

The Scottish singer/songwriter picked up the Best New Artist trophy and the honour for Song of the Year for his hit Someone You Loved, which he performed at the beginning of the ceremony at The O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, British rapper Dave's Psychodrama landed the Album of the Year honour, months after its 2019 Mercury Music Prize win, and Stormzy beat both Capaldi and Dave to land the British Male Solo Artist award, with Mabel named best British Female Solo Artist, and Foals taking home the BRIT for Best British Group.

Billie Eilish and Tyler, the Creator took home the international artist gongs.

The night's performance highlights included Eilish's new James Bond theme, No Time to Die, a 10-minute hits medley from Stormzy, and sets from Mabel, who opened the show, and Harry Styles. Rock veteran Rod Stewart reunited with his surviving Faces bandmates, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones, to close the ceremony.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Album of the Year:

Dave - Psychodrama

Song of the Year:

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

British Male Solo Artist:

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist:

Mabel

British Group:

Foals

Best New Artist:

Lewis Capaldi

International Male Solo Artist:

Tyler, the Creator

International Female Solo Artist:

Billie Eilish

Rising Star:

Celeste