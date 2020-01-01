Lizzo proves adoration for Harry Styles with cover performance

Lizzo shared her love for Harry Styles with a cover of his solo single Adore You during a U.K. radio performance on Monday.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker paid a visit to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where she stepped behind the microphone for a rendition of the star's recently released tune.

"My favourite British import would be Harry Styles," the 31-year-old joked. "I've been listening to the entire album, Fine Line is my jam... I listen to it in the morning, on the plane, so I already sing the songs, and now I get to do it with a live band my way."

Lizzo also performed her own hits Good As Hell and Cuz I Love You.

The Adore You cover arrives about two months after former One Direction star Harry performed her hit Juice during his visit to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, where he gushed: "She's exactly what you want an artist to be... which is yourself."

He later made a surprise appearance during Lizzo's Super Bowl Weekend concert in Miami, Florida to help her perform the hit onstage.

Both singers will perform at the BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday night.