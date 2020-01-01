NEWS Billie Eilish no longer reads comments on social media Newsdesk Share with :







Billie Eilish has stopped reading comments on her social media pages because online trolls were beginning to "ruin" her life.



In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the singer reflected on the impact of cyberbullying and admitted she'd had to take a step back from her platforms because of the cruel remarks she often saw.



Asked if she still reads comments on her pages, Billie replied: "No, I stopped like two days ago. Literally two days ago. I stopped reading comments fully, because it was ruining my life. Once again, yeah."



Her brother Finneas O'Connell, who was also taking part in the interview to promote the pair's Bond theme No Time to Die, added: "I think you might see someone whos like a famous celebrity, you might think, 'Sticks and stones - nothing I can say is going to actually be potent to them'. But it all is, it's all very equal online."



And when the interviewer commented that despite Billie's fame and success in the music industry, such comments can still hurt, the 18-year-old replied: "It's like, it's worse. It's like way worse than it's ever been right now."



Billie will be performing No Time to Die live for the first time at the BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday night.