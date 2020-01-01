NEWS Nick Grimshaw feels 'really weird' after the death of Caroline Flack Newsdesk Share with :







The BBC Radio 1 DJ was a good friend of the former 'Love Island' presenter - who passed away at the age of 40 over the weekend - and admitted he was "very shocked" to hear what had happened to his pal.



Speaking on his BBC Radio 1 show, he said: "I just wanted to start the show by saying something about our friend, Caroline. I just feel really weird today, I feel really sad. I'm obviously very shocked about what happened this weekend. It's such a tragedy and really brutal news to receive. I'm sure you know she was one of my favourite people to have on the show, one of my favourite people full stop. I just thought she was brilliant, I thought she was so wicked. I know a lot of you listening were also big fans of Caroline. It's been very tough for me and her friends, anyone who knew her personally. And anyone who enjoyed watching Caroline and seeing her on the telly and hearing her here on Radio 1."



And the 35-year-old radio presenter has encouraged others to be kind in the wake of Caroline's tragic passing.



He added: "I think it's a good lesson for all of us. You never know what someone is going through. So I think kindness is key, and I think the other thing we can take from this is to take care of your mental wellbeing, I think it's so important. So if you are struggling, or going through anything, or having a hard time, I think the best thing you can do is just reach out and talk to someone, it really helps. There's a tendency to think you're alone, or a crazy person, but you're not. And the reality is, most people struggle and feel down from time to time, I know I do, and talking to people is key. So I think those are the lessons we can learn from this, being kind to one another and speaking to someone if you need it."

