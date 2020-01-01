NEWS Freya Ridings turned down an Ed Sheeran collaboration Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Castles' singer revealed the 'Shape of You' hitmaker and his producer Steve Mac approached her about writing a ballad together, but she decided to pass on the offer.



She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I was doing a writing session with Steve Mac, I love that man, he is a complete genius, super humble, down to earth and so good to work with.



"And he showed me a ballad that Ed was writing, and he asked me to write the other half so like a duet and I was like 'noooo', we never did it."



However, Freya was still "extremely grateful" to be approached for the track, even if they didn't end up working together on the tune.



She added: "But the fact that he asked I was extremely grateful, he works so hard and I learnt a lot from that hard work and dedication.



"I am just so in awe of Ed Sheeran and his incredible song cast, and how he continues to build his legacy."



The 25-year-old singer - who has been nominated for the Best Female Solo Artist prize at the BRIT Awards tonight (18.02.20) - recently admitted she "would not be OK" if she actually won in the hotly contested category against Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Mabel and Mahalia.



She said: "I just can't really comprehend my world where I even get to go, let alone being nominated ... It's just really bizarre because you just don't think of things like that when you're a chubby little ginger kid at school.

"Then suddenly you're here. Just even the idea of it blows my mind."