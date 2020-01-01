NEWS Lewis Capaldi would like to do the next Bond theme if he's 'not completely irrelevant by then' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Hold Me While You Wait' hitmaker loves Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's title song for the new 'No Time To Die' movie and would love to emulate their success next time. Buy tickets below.



He said: "All jokes aside, I think in general I always say that the Bond theme is something that I think anybody would jump at the chance of, or at least try. I'm not sure how good I would be at executing it, I think her and her brother Finneas have done an excellent job. I'm not sure how good I'd be at the whole kind of brooding, mysterious ... I don't know how good I would be at that considering what I'm like as a person but I think they've done a very good job on it. So yeah, obviously it'd be incredible, maybe the next one if I'm not completely irrelevant by then, which might happen."



Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer previously insisted he doesn't want to write songs "about being chubby".



He explained: "People say they wish my songs were more like my personality, but then I'd be 'Weird Al' Yankovic. I don't want to write a song about being chubby. I don't want to write a song about my pubes. I've had the best few years of my life, but in the short periods when things have been bad I've put them into a song. They are more interesting to write about because those moments stick out. It's 2020. You can't take yourself too seriously any more because people see through it. Can you imagine chucking a TV out of a hotel window today? Everyone would just look at you and say, 'We were watching that, you prat.'"



