Ozzy Osbourne scraps tour of North America

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his 2020 tour of North America so he can focus on his health.



In a statement posted to his website on Monday, the rock legend announced that he will soon head to Europe to seek "additional treatments" for his various health issues, including a form of Parkinson's disease.



The news comes just days before Ozzy is due to release his comeback album, Ordinary Man.



"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a s**t year," the 71-year-old, who scrapped his No More Tours II dates in 2019 after a fall at his home dislodged metal rods in his back, commented. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.



"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."



Refunds are available to ticketholders from the original point of purchase. In addition, those fans will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.