Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour

The 71-year-old rocker - who revealed last month he has Parkinson's Disease - was hoping to be back on stage by May but his plans have been shattered as he's still recovery from the surgery he had after he took a tumble in Los Angeles last year.



A source told The Sun newspaper: "He's still in a lot of pain, and as much as he's desperate to get back on tour he doesn't want to rush into it before he can give it his all. At the minute, it just isn't possible."



The former Black Sabbath vocalist was due to kickstart his US tour in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 27 before wrapping up in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 31.



The source insider explained: "It's a huge disappointment for him and everyone involved but he knows it's the right decision and hopes it will mean he makes it back to full strength before his UK gigs this autumn."



Ozzy is due to start his UK tour in Newcastle in October and, at the moment, those plans are still in place - providing he can make a full recovery between now and then.



The rock star - who battled pneumonia and a string of other health problems in 2019 - has been thinking about his mortality since being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, but he insisted he isn't worried about when the end will come.



He said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come?



"I think about it, I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it.



"It's gonna happen to us all. Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health. That thing knocked the s*** out of me, man, but I'm still here."



Ozzy feared he'd die a year ago after he tripped over in the night and dislodged the metal rods that were put in his spine in 2003 after a serious ATV accident.



He said: "I've fallen down the stairs drunk, I've f***ing crashed cars, I've f***ing nearly died in aeroplanes. Falling over going for a p**s - it's not exactly Ozzy going out in a blaze of f***ing glory, is it? Go for a p**s: bang! Sod's law, isn't it?"