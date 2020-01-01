NEWS Justin Bieber plans to start a family in 'due time' Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - has admitted he'd love to become a dad one day, but Justin still has a number of ambitions he'd like to achieve before then. Buy tickets below.



Before becoming a dad, Justin said he plans to "go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship".



Justin explained that his faith will play an important role in his approach to parenting.



The 'Sorry' hitmaker told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "When you accept Jesus, he says that now you walk with the Holy Spirit. So, I think I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit."



Meanwhile, Justin also revealed he's feels "protective" of Billie Eilish.



The 18-year-old star has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years - but Justin is eager to insulate her from negativity.



The chart-topping star - who also found worldwide fame during his teens - explained: "I definitely feel protective of her. It was hard for me being that young, and being in the industry, and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they love me, and just turn their back on you in a second.



"It's hard because I want her to know that she can count on me, but at the end of the day, I don't want to ... I'm never going to force myself to be in relationship with her. It has to be natural, right? I just kind of let her do her thing.



"If she ever needs me, I'm going to be here for her. Just protecting those moments because people take for granted, encounters.



"I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.