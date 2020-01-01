NEWS Jennifer Hudson led an eight-second silence to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago Newsdesk Share with :







The 38-year-old singer performed 'For All We Know (We May Meet Again)' ahead of the game as images of the late NBA legend were shown on massive screens at the United Center behind her.



Basketball ace Magic Johnson also paid a touching tribute to Kobe, who passed away last month when he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed following a helicopter crash in Calabasas.



He said before the game: “We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe.



“He was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker.”



The latest tribute comes after it was announced that Kobe, his daughter and the seven other people who lost their lives will be remembered in a public memorial held at the Los Angeles Staples Centre on February 24.



The Los Angeles Lakers - which is the basketball team Kobe played for, and the team that plays at the Staples Centre - revealed new details about the public memorial, including details on tickets to get into the event.



Tickets will cost either $224 or $24.02, and fans can register to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster starting from Friday, before they go on sale on Wednesday (19.02.20).



Proceeds from the memorial will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was set up by Kobe and was previously known as the Mamba Sports Foundation before his widow Vanessa Bryant altered the name to honour Gianna as well as Kobe.



The recurrence of the numbers 2 and 24 comes as Kobe wore a number 24 jersey for most of his career with the Lakers, and Gianna wore jersey number 2 at the Mamba Sports Academy.



The public memorial will begin at 10am on February 24, and organisers have already allocated tickets to a large number of invited guests made up of family members, friends, celebrities, and current and former stars from the NBA.



The event will also honour John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.



The memorial will be televised, and there are reportedly no plans for a procession or other events outside of the Staples Centre.