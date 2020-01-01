Robbie Williams welcomes fourth child

Robbie Williams is a new dad.

The pop star and his actress and TV presenter wife, Ayda Field, have welcomed their fourth child, son Beau, via the same "incredible" surrogate, who carried their daughter Coco.

The newborn's full name is Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

Ayda revealed the big news on Valentine's Day, sharing a snap of the tot's feet alongside those of their three other kids on Instagram.

She also suggested there will be no more kids in the couple's future, adding they are "officially complete as a family".

"On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," the former The X Factor judge wrote. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family."

Robbie and Ayda are also parents to daughters Teddy, seven, 17-month-old Colette Josephine, aka Coco, and son Charlton, five.

And the couple are also planning to renew their vows on their 10-year wedding anniversary later this year.

The former Take That star popped the question yet again on Ayda's 40th birthday last year, and she's keen to have a huge wedding this time around.

"I will be renewing my vows... You know our first wedding was small so we need a big dress. We haven't planned it, he surprised me at my birthday with the proposal so I'm excited but I think I'll be doing all the planning," she said during an appearance on TV show Loose Women.