Justin Bieber dedicates new album Changes to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has dedicated his brand-new album Changes to his wife Hailey Bieber.

The couple first dated in 2015, and was linked again in May 2018. After the Yummy hitmaker proposed in July 2018, Justin and Hailey exchanged vows just two months later.

The 25-year-old has been through a number of challenges over the past couple of years, including battling mental health struggles and Lyme disease, and after crediting Hailey, 23, for pulling him through, he's now dedicated his new release to his love.

"One of my favourite songs on the album is called Forever," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "I don't know if you're married or have a special person, but the thought of being with my wife for ever just gives me chills."

He added: "We talked this morning. She's in L.A. right now and I miss her so much already, but my whole album is dedicated to her and my love for her. I really hope that translates."

And the Canadian popstar admitted it's not just love songs he writes about his wife - he also uses his music as a release for his anger.

As he sings on one of his new tracks, his love life has even proved a useful outlet for his anger and frustrations.

"At times, we all get frustrated and upset. My song Take It Out On Me on the new album is all about that," he shared. "I'm letting my wife know that whatever is happening, however she feels, she can take it out on me - you know, in the sack, if you know what I mean."

Changes is out now.