NEWS The Weeknd claims second week atop Official Singles Chart Newsdesk Share with :







The Weeknd rockets ahead on this week’s Official Singles Chart as he claims a second week at Number 1 with Blinding Lights.



The track finishes the week almost 11,000 chart sales ahead of its closest competition and is the most downloaded song of the week.



US rapper Roddy Ricch hangs on to Number 2 with viral hit The Box, but scores the highest streaming count of the week with 7 million plays. Saint Jhn zooms into the Top 10 for the first time with Roses, up 13 places to Number 8, and just outside the Top 10, Halsey jumps five places to 12 with You Should Be Sad.



Justin Bieber claims this week’s highest new entry at Number 14 with Intentions ft. Quavo. Proceeds from the song are going to Alexandria House, an LA-based not-for-profit which works to help women and children move from crisis to stability.



Joel Corry’s latest track Lonely zooms up 14 places to 16, earning him a second Top 20 hit; Jonas Brothers climb nine spots to 22 with What A Man Gotta Do; and Becky Hill’s Better Off Without You ft. Shift K3y rises 12 places to 24.



More big climbers this week: US singer and rapper Doja Cat lifts ten to 25 with Say So, and Dermot Kennedy claims his second Top 40 single with Power Over Me. After a six-week climb up the Top 100, the song leaps 16 spots this week to Number 27.



Elsewhere, Pussycat Dolls’ comeback single React debuts at Number 29. It’s the group’s first new music in almost a decade and their first Top 40 hit since 2009’s Hush Hush; Hush Hush, which peaked at 17.



Four further new entries debut in the Top 40: Destined For Greatness by YouTuber siblings Tobi & Manny ft. Janelle (31), London by M24 ft. Tion Wayne (32), Know Your Worth by Khalid & Disclosure (34) and Anne-Marie’s Birthday (36).



Finally, it’s a second Top 40 for YNW Melly with Suicidal (37) and US record producer Mustard lands his first Top 40 with Ballin’ ft. Roddy Ricch (38).