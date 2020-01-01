Billie Eilish unimpressed by her performance at 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish wasn't a fan of her performance at the Oscars last weekend, calling it "trash".

The singer-songwriter performed a cover of The Beatles' Yesterday during the In Memoriam segment, when pictures of people the entertainment world has lost during the past year are shown on a screen.

However, during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, set to air on Friday, Billie revealed she was poorly for the ceremony and doesn't think her rendition of the tune was one of her best.

"I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance," she shared. "That was trash."

Billie went on to admit she felt somewhat out of place during the Oscars because she didn't know many of the famous faces who were there.

"I'm not used to that," the 18-year-old added. "At least the Grammys wasn't as scary because it was, like, artists. And it felt like my people, it felt like, 'Oh, look, a bunch of artists!' And I knew a lot of them already and I'd met them and they knew of me."

The teenager was speaking to promote her new song No Time to Die, the theme for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.

She penned the tune with her brother Finneas in just three days, and insisted having the chance to work with her sibling on something as massive as a Bond theme was a lifelong dream.

"You know what's funny about it, like two years ago, we were like, 'Wouldn't it be crazy to make a song for the Bond movies, and, like, wouldn't that be dope?'" she explained. "And so, kind of for two years-ish, we've been subconsciously trying to... in our own way. And, like, we've written songs that have never come out that are, like, 'Oh, this sounds like Bond, like, this would be dope, like, it would never happen, whatever.' And then this offer came up and we were like, 'Ahhhh!'"