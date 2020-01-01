NEWS Adele is in a 'groove' with her new fitness regime Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old singer - who has largely remained out of the spotlight in southern California - has become increasingly health-conscious over recent months and a source close to the star has praised her disciplined approach to her own wellbeing.



The insider shared: "She goes to different gyms. She goes early in the morning and meets with her trainer.



"She gets her workout in first thing. She works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard."



Adele reportedly attends a couple of private fitness classes every week.



The source told E! News: "She's also staying active going on walks and getting in a lot of steps. She is in a groove.

"She looks great and has totally transformed her body. She is barely recognisable and is continuing to lose weight."



Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Adele feels "alive" following her split from Simon Konecki.



The award-winning singer and Simon, 45, divorced in 2019, but Adele has seemingly overcome her heartbreak and she is now ready to release new music.



A source previously said: "She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year.



"She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before.



"She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."